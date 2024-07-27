Gujarat to set up GRIT think-tank on lines of Niti Aayog: CM Patel

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday made a pitch for setting up a Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) on the lines of the NITI Aayog, which serves as a public policy think-tank for the central government.

Speaking at the governing council meeting here of the NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by chief ministers of various states, Patel also said that Gujarat was committed to realising the prime minister's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Patel also introduced the 'Gujarat@2047 Dynamic Document-Roadmap' for realising the goal of 'Viksit Gujarat' for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The roadmap is built on the two pillars of 'Earning Well' and 'Living Well,' and aims to enhance people's quality of life and bring economic prosperity, Patel said.

The chief minister announced the formation of a think-tank, Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT), on the lines of the NITI Aayog, to systematically achieve these goals.

He also affirmed Gujarat's commitment to the development vision by adopting the Prime Minister's 'GYAN' mantra, focusing on the advancement of the Garib (poor), Yuva (youths), Annadata (farmers), and Naari (women).

Patel noted that Gujarat, despite representing only five per cent of the country's population, contributed 8.3 per cent to the country's GDP in 2022-23.

Gujarat is advancing towards becoming a USD 3.5 trillion economy by 2047, Patel said, highlighting the state's achievements in key areas such as PM Gati Shakti, Health, Nari Gaurav Niti, Shri Anna (Millet), Natural Farming, Digital Agriculture Mission, MSME, and Amrit Sarovar.

He also outlined the plans in place to reach the future goals.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar also attended the ninth Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting. PTI BJ IJT