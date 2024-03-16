Gujarat to vote on May 7: Country eager to see Modi as PM again, says CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said the people of the country are eager to make Narendra Modi prime minister for a third consecutive term.

Speaking after the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha poll schedule, he said the country had achieved all-round growth under Modi.

The ECI announced that all 26 seats in the state will see polling in a single phase on May 7. Bypolls to five Assembly seats in the state will also be held on the same day.

"Festival of democracy has arrived as the Elections Commission has announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections. We have a good opportunity to convert this country into a fully developed country in the Amrit Kall of India," Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in a post on social media site X.

"India has achieved all round growth in the last 10 years of rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twenty-five crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years. India has become the fifth largest economy and prestige of the country has been enhanced in the world," he said.

People are eager to once again give the charge of the country to prime minister Narendra Modi, the CM said.

Welcoming the announcement of the poll schedule, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said the party's candidate selection process was over and opinions of all workers were taken into account.

"I urge people of Gujarat to vote after deep and thorough thinking of whom to choose to rule the country," Gohil said.

Out of the 26 seats, Congress is fighting on 24 while the AAP will contest from Bharuch and Bhavnagar as part the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance agreement.

The ECI also announced bypolls to five of the six assembly seats that have fallen vacant due to resignations of MLAs in the last four months.

The five seats where polls will be held on May 7 are Vijapur, Porbandar, Manavadar, Khambhat and Vaghodia.

The six seats fell vacant as four Congress MLAs, including former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia, AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani and an Independent MLA resigned.

However, parties were not sure why the ECI did not announce bypolls to the sixth seat Visavadar, from where AAP MLA Bhayani had resigned.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said his party will urge the ECI to hold bypolls to Visavadar seat along with the rest five.

AAP Gujarat unit president Isudan Gadhvi also said his party will take up the issue with the apex poll body. PTI PD BNM