Gujarat: Toddler mauled to death by leopard in Gir Somnath district

Gir Somnath, Aug 15 (PTI) A two-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Monday in Matana village when the child was playing near his house, he said.

The feline dragged away the toddler, son of Ramesh Jadhav, the official said.

After an extensive search, the body was recovered from the bushes, about 500 metres from Jadhav's house, Veraval in-charge range forest officer Khiman Pampaniya said.

"The incident occurred at Matana village which falls under Veraval range forest. According to villagers, the leopard dragged away the kid to a distance of 500 metres from his house," the official said.

"Locals say there are three-four leopards in the area. We have set up three cages, and three more will be installed to catch the feline," he added.

Ten days ago, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the same region.

As per forest officials, at least six people have been killed in leopard attacks in the area in the last six months. PTI COR KA GK