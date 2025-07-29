Gujarat tops in PM-JANMAN implementation

Ahmedabad, July 29 (PTI) Gujarat has emerged as the top-performing state in the country for July 2025 in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), an official release said on Tuesday.

This mission, launched by the Union government, focuses on the holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by fulfilling their long-pending needs and ensuring access to essential services.

State-wise rankings for the implementation of PM-JANMAN Yojana are announced every month, and Gujarat has secured the top position for July, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme on November 15, 2023, which is observed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

The mission is developed to ensure holistic socio-economic development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in 18 states and one Union Territory.

It aims to provide timely access to basic facilities such as healthcare, education, housing, clean drinking water, electricity, infrastructure, livelihood support, and connectivity.

Gujarat is home to five PVTGs: Kathodi, Kotwalia, Padhar, Siddi and Kolgha.

Under PM-JANMAN, Gujarat is consistently working to improve the living conditions of PVTGs by providing essential services including housing, road connectivity, piped water supply, healthcare, education, new Anganwadis, electricity, mobile tower installation, Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, and multipurpose centres, the release said.

A detailed survey of PVTG households has been carried out to identify specific gaps, based on which targeted facilities are being delivered. So far, 12,489 houses have been approved for PVTG families in Gujarat, it said.

For better road connectivity, 17 routes have been sanctioned. All 2,803 households identified as needing piped water have now been covered, ensuring 100 per cent access. To strengthen healthcare outreach, 22 mobile medical units are currently operational, the release informed.

Under the scheme, 67 Anganwadis will be made operational for women, and to provide educational support, construction of 13 hostels has been approved, said the release.

Electricity has been supplied to 5,200 households that previously had no access to power. To improve mobile connectivity, 37 mobile towers have already been installed, and the installation of 34 more is underway.

To improve livelihood opportunities, 21 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been approved, which will help PVTG families earn better income through value-added processing of forest produce.

Additionally, 39 multipurpose centres have been sanctioned. These centres will offer spaces for skill development, nutrition, healthcare services, adult education, and cultural programs.

Under the PM-JANMAN Mission, various departments of the Gujarat government launched an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign, the release said.

As part of this drive, 920 PM-JANMAN selfie points were created, wall paintings were done at 473 locations, 1,446 hoardings and posters were displayed, and over 32,000 pamphlets were distributed.

Alongside awareness activities, benefits from several welfare schemes were extended to eligible beneficiaries. During the campaign, 23,374 Aadhaar cards were issued, 12,229 PM Jan Dhan accounts were opened, and 466 women received benefits under PM Matru Vandana Yojana.

Additionally, 2,998 caste certificates and 14,827 ration cards were distributed, 1,051 beneficiaries received Kisan Credit Cards, over 1 lakh people were issued Ayushman cards and 4,048 beneficiaries received benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the release said.