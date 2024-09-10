Gujarat: Traders at Gondal APMC stop auction, stage protest over illegal supply of Chinese garlic

Rajkot, Sep 10 (PTI) Traders stopped the auction at the Agriculture Produce Market Cooperative (APMC) at Gondal in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Tuesday to protest against the illegal supply of banned Chinese garlic in the market.

Traders decided to stage a day-long protest after several bags of Chinese garlic were found at Gondal APMC, they said.

"We are protesting against the illegal manner in which Chinese garlic is finding its way into India, despite a ban," said Yogesh Kayada, president of the traders' association at Gondal APMC.

As many as 500 garlic traders stopped the auction, and farmers joined the protest by shouting slogans and displaying placards, demanding an effective ban on the produce.

According to traders, Chinese garlic is distinct because of its size and smell and is cheaper than the local crop, making it profitable for smugglers and agents.

Manish Savaliya, a trader, said Chinese garlic sent illegally into India in huge quantities will affect local cultivators.

China is the world's largest producer of garlic. India banned Chinese garlic in 2014 amid concerns about fungus-infested produce entering the country. It also contains high levels of pesticides. PTI COR KA ARU