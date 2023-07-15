Gujarat: Two arrested for making fake marksheets for 50 students

Mehsana, Jul 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday in Gujarat’s Mehsana district for forging marksheets for 50 students, some of whom used the falsified documents to secure jobs, the police said.

The mastermind, identified as Kuldeep Parmar, used his photocopy shop to forge marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12 and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) among others for Rs 1,500 each, the police said.

The accused doctored the educational documents for 50 students, helping many of them secure jobs in private companies, the Mehsana Local Crime Branch said in a release.

Parmar (23) had rented a shop where he used Adobe Photoshop software and a printer-cum-scanner to change the names in marksheets with better scores.

In just two months, he made such fake marksheets for 50 students. Some of the students bagged jobs in private firms on the basis of duplicate ITI marksheets made by Parmar, the crime branch said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the shop and arrested Parmar and his accomplice Vijaysinh Laxmanshin on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the two under Indian Penal Code sections including 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using fake documents as genuine). PTI COR KA NR