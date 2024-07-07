Gujarat: Two children killed, several injured in bus accident

Dang (Guj), Jul 7 (PTI) Two children were killed and several persons injured when a bus carrying 65 passengers jumped the protection wall on a highway and overturned in Gujarat's Dang district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway around 2 km from the hill town of Saputara in the evening, an official said.

"Two children died after the bus with tourists jumped the protection wall and overturned around 5 pm," the official said.

The luxury bus was carrying tourists from Surat who had come to Saputara for a visit and were returning, he said.

Three passengers were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, and other injured persons were taken to a community health centre, the official said.

The bus jumped the protection wall while trying to overtake another vehicle on the highway, he said.