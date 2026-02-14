Gujarat: Two construction workers die during inspection of drainage chamber

Vadodara, Feb 14 (PTI) Two workers died while inspecting a drainage chamber at an underground construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Saturday, police said.

The fatalities occurred in the Ankhol area, they said.

Police suspect the victims, Vipul Mangroliya (45) and Akshay Bhabhor (23), may have lost their lives due to drowning or exposure to toxic gases inside the chamber.

“The exact cause of the death will be known once the post-mortem report arrives,” inspector S G Vaghela of Varnama police station told PTI.

While Mangroliya was a resident of Amreli, Bhabhor hailed from Dahod.

The bodies have been handed over to the victims' families, and an accidental death report has been registered. A case will be registered once the families submit a complaint, police said.