Gujarat: Ugandan woman, two men held with cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A Ugandan woman and two local men were arrested for alleged possession of 50.75 gm of cocaine worth Rs 4.06 lakh in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday, police said.

As per the preliminary probe, the woman had come to the city from Mumbai to deliver the contraband to the two men, who allegedly organised "cocaine parties" and sold the narcotic substance to guests at these gathering, the Ahmedabad crime branch stated in a release.

The crime branch arrested Ugandan national Kelly James Richel (26) and locals Shalin Shah (34) and Aditya Patel (41), both residents of Ambawadi and Thaltej area of the city respectively, it said.

The trio were nabbed when they were sitting in Patel's car in Ambawadi area for the delivery of the contraband, the release stated.

The police seized 50.75 gm of cocaine worth Rs 4.06 lakh from the accused, it stated.

Investigations have revealed that Shah and Patel have been organising "cocaine parties" in the city once or twice every month for the last four years and they would sell the contraband in small quantities to the invited guests, an official said.

Patel came in contact with Sylvester, a Ugandan drug dealer, nearly four years ago, and the latter used to supply him contraband through his peddler Richel, who was paid Rs 10,000 as commission for each trip, he said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added. PTI PJT ARU