Gujarat Vigilance Commission gets 11,196 complaints in 2023

Gandhinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) The Gujarat Vigilance Commission (GVC) received 11,196 complaints in 2023, as per its 60th annual report tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

The GVC, an independent statutory body, has powers to investigate cases of bribery, corruption, irregularities, dereliction of duty and misuse of power by public servants in the state.

Of the 11,196 complaints, a total of 1,108 have been disposed of without any action as majority of them had inadequate information or were by anonymous senders, the report said.

With 2,170 complaints against its officials and employees, the Urban Development and Urban Housing department led the list, followed by Revenue Department (1,849 complaints), Panchayat department (1,418 complaints), Home Department (1,241) and Education Department (596 complaints).

"During the year, the commission made 361 recommendations to take action against erring officials and employees of various government departments. Of these 361 cases, the commission had recommended registration of FIR for corruption against 24 employees. It recommended punishment for 198 employees under discipline and appeal rules as well as 'pension cut' for 38 employees," the report informed.