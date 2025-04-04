Gujarat warehouse explosion: Cops reconstruct scene of crime, take accused father-son duo to site

Palanpur, Apr 4 (PTI) Gujarat police on Friday reconstructed the scene of crime in connection with the devastating explosion at an illegal warehouse-cum-factory in Deesa in Banaskantha district on April 1 in which 21 persons, most of them hailing from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, died, an official said.

The police team visited the site of the incident with arrested accused Deepak Mohnani and his father Khubchand Mohnani, who owned the warehouse-cum-factory, he said.

A court in Palanpur on Thursday remanded the father-son duo in police custody till April 11. Police had told court the two were not cooperating in the probe.

The police had told court the duo was manufacturing firecrackers in the warehouse-cum-factory without any licence, adding that licence to store firecrackers at the site had also expired in December 2024.

The official said 19 of the 21 persons who died in the incident have been identified while DNA testing on body parts recovered from the site was underway to ascertain the details of the remaining two.

Twenty of the 21 who died are from Madhya Pradesh, the official said, adding they were brought here through three agents, identified as Laxmi, Pankaj and Harish Kumar.

"Laxmi and Pankaj were among those who died in the explosion that took place at 9:45am on Tuesday. Harish Kumar lives in Harda in MP and the father-son duo will be taken there as part of the probe. We need to find out if those hailing from MP were brought here to manufacture firecrackers and whether they had any prior experience in this kind of work," the official said.

The Special Investigation Team under IAS officer Bhavin Pandya formed by the Gujarat government to probe into the warehouse explosion began its work on Thursday by visiting the accident site.

Pandya is Secretary (Land Reforms) in the state Revenue Department. The other SIT members include Deputy Inspector General Vishalkumar Vaghela, Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) HP Sanghavi, and JA Gandhi, chief engineer of Road and Building Department.

The probe so far by the district police has pointed to the presence of aluminium powder, an ingredient to make firecrackers, while an FSL team found yellow dextrin powder, a pyrotechnic binder, from the warehouse. PTI PJT PD BNM