Gujarat Wildlife Board approves road, bridge widening projects in sanctuaries, including Gir

Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (PTI) The Gujarat government's State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) on Thursday approved various projects, such as laying underground pipelines and widening existing roads, inside nearly half a dozen wildlife sanctuaries, including Gir, the last abode of Asiatic lions.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel acts as chairperson of the board.

During a meeting held in Gandhinagar under the CM's chairmanship, the SBWL approved proposals to widen or repair existing unmetalled roads and small bridges on culverts inside Gir, Jambughoda, Purna, Jessore and Narayan Sarovar wildlife sanctuaries, said an official release.

The Gir Wildlife Sanctuary houses around 670 lions, as per the last census conducted in 2020.

Advertisment

Proposals pertaining to laying an underground pipeline of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and setting up a 66KV electricity sub-station along with power lines inside some wildlife sanctuaries were also approved by the board during its 22nd meeting, said the release.

A proposal on construction of a new broad gauge rail line passing through the eco-sensitive zone of the Balaram-Ambaji Wildlife Sanctuary was presented at the meeting to seek the board's opinion on the project, it said.

As per guidelines issued by the Centre for such projects, the proposal will now be forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife for approval along with SBWL's recommendations on the project, said the release.

Advertisment

During the meeting, Chief Minister Patel directed the state forest department to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies for all big-ticket projects such as laying railway tracks, underground pipeline or optical fibre, inside wildlife sanctuaries.

The CM suggested that studies to find out the impact of such projects on the environment should be carried out even in those protected areas of sanctuaries which are barren, said the release.

Gujarat Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, state minister Mukesh Patel, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar and members of the board attended the meeting. PTI PJT PD RSY