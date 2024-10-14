Gujarat will lead India's effort to become developed nation by 2047: CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said the state will lead India's effort to become a developed nation by 2047 in 'Amrit Kaal' by serving as the country's growth engine.

Patel was launching projects of Rs 2,000 crore as part of the ongoing 'Vikas Saptah, (development week) to mark the state's development under the chief ministership of Narendra Modi.

Modi served as Gujarat's CM from 2001 to 2014 and then went on to become the prime minister.

The state government recently announced that it would celebrate 'Vikas Saptah' (development week) every year starting October 7, the day Narendra Modi took oath as the state's 14th chief minister in 2001.

"Prime Minister Modi inspires us by showing how much a single person can achieve," Patel said.

Patel spoke about three phases of Gujarat, the first being since its formation in 1960 till 2001 when it faced several issues. Then came the second phase when under Modi's leadership Gujarat witnessed transformation in different spheres.

"The third phase is entering Amrit Kaal, another 23 years when we have to work to fulfil Modi's pledge of 'Viksit Bharat'. For this, we need quality work. Financially, Gujarat is positioned number one as Modi has laid a strong foundation," Patel said.

"I am certain that by 2047, we will achieve Viksit Bharat through Viksit Gujarat, and Gujarat will be at the forefront of making India developed. I am confident that by 2047, Gujarat will take the biggest lead for a developed India. Gujarat remains and will always be the country's growth engine," he said.

Patel said Modi has given the culture to Gujarat and its people to convert crisis and challenges into opportunity.

Modi offers inspiration on how to emerge from any kind of situation and continue to progress, he said.

At a time when the world talks about green energy, Modi, as the then chief minister, worked in a systematic manner to promote renewable energy, and the state today boasts of the largest RE park in Kutch, Patel said.

Under Modi's leadership, the Narmada river water reached regions of north Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch, and this has brought about tremendous change across the state, he said.

"It is a matter of inspiration for us how much a single person can achieve. Every scheme was framed by him (PM Modi as then Gujarat CM) by keeping the common man at the centre. He always tried to ensure that the schemes reach the last man standing," Patel said in his address.

Various projects that Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stones were pertaining to the PM Awas Yojana, water supply network and underground drainage projects, water resources, roads and police headquarters building, etc. PTI KA PD GK