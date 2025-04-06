Gujarat: Woman, 2-year-old son killed in fire at bungalow

Ahmedabad, Apr 6 (PTI) A woman and her two-year-old son were charred to death after a fire broke out at a bungalow in Ahmedabad city on Sunday, officials said.

Air-conditioning equipment stored in the single-storey bungalow in Gyanda residential society caused the blaze to spread rapidly, they said.

"Saraswati Meghani (33) and her two-year-old son Soumya died in the fire," Inspector R M Patel of Vasna police station said.

He said the blaze caused minor damage to a neighbouring house and spread to four four-wheelers parked outside the premises.

Additional chief fire officer Jayesh Kadia said at least 14 fire tenders from different fire stations in Ahmedabad rushed to the site and controlled the fire after an effort of nearly two hours.

He said some air-conditioning equipment was stored in the house, and they caused explosions, and the fire spread rapidly. PTI KA ARU