Gujarat: Woman forced to dip hands in boiling oil to prove fidelity

Mehsana, Sep 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman in Gujarat's Mehsana district suffered severe burn injuries after her sister-in-law and three others allegedly forced her to dip her hands in a pot of boiling oil to prove her fidelity, police said on Friday.

While the incident took place at Gerita village of Vijapur taluka on September 16, a video went viral on social media three days later.

Based on the woman's complaint, Vijapur police registered a First Information Report against her husband's sister Jamuna Thakor, Jamuna's husband Manubhai Thakor and two others, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dineshsinh Chauhan.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vijapur while the accused are absconding, he said.

The video showed a woman and three others forcing the victim to dip her hands in a pot of boiling oil. She is seen dipping her fingers but quickly pulling them out due to burns.

"The victim's sister-in-law suspected that she was not loyal to her husband. So Jamuna along with her husband and two other men decided to make her undergo an ordeal. They told her she will not get any burns if she had been a loyal wife," said Chauhan.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.