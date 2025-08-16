Gujarat: Woman jumps into Sabarmati River with 3-year-old daughter

Ahmedabad: A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River here along with her three-year-old daughter, police said on Saturday.

The woman drowned while the toddler was rescued alive but died during treatment at a hospital on Friday night, an official said.

Pinki Rawat (38) jumped into the river along with her daughter near Usmanpura locality in the city in the evening, the official from the Sabarmati (East) riverfront police station said.

A local rescue team fished out the duo, with the child alive and still clinging to the mother's body, he said.

She later died during treatment, the official said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death and have launched a probe.