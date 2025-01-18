Gujarat woman, married to Odisha man, attempts suicide at police station

Bhadrak, Jan 18 (PTI) A woman from Gujarat, married to a man in Odisha, attempted suicide inside a police station in Bhadrak district on Saturday, alleging police inaction against her husband who fled with her money.

The woman, identified as Niral Modi of Ahmedabad, consumed phenyl at the Bonth police station and is at present admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

Niral, who owns an IT firm, got married to Manoj Nayak of Narsinghpur village after they fell in love when he worked at her company. The couple has a two-year-old son, police said.

After marriage, Manoj allegedly persuaded Niral to start a business in his native village. To fund the venture, Niral mortgaged her house and assets of her company, raising nearly Rs 5 crore through loans, they said.

Manoj allegedly fled with the money, abandoning Niral and their young child, police said.

Niral filed a missing person's complaint with the police.

Speaking to reporters, her brother said, "My sister has been struggling for three months. Despite filing a complaint, the police have made no significant progress in the investigation. In her desperation, she consumed phenyl to draw attention to her plight. We demand justice and immediate action against Manoj, who defrauded her." Inspector-in-charge of Bonth police station Sriballav Sahoo said Manoj was yet to be found.

"A police team, comprising an inspector and two sub-inspectors, is searching for Manoj. The team has already visited many places in the state, including Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur," he said. PTI CORR BBM BBM SOM