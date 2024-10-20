Gujarat: Woman taluka panchayat member attacked over 'affair', hair chopped off; one held

Tapi, Oct 20 (PTI) A woman taluka panchayat member was thrashed and her hair chopped off by a group of people over an alleged affair in Gujarat’s Tapi district following which police arrested one person, an official said on Sunday.

Urmila Gamit of Songadh taluka panchayat was attacked by a woman and three men and beaten with a hockey stick on Saturday evening. The assaulters also cut her hair, said the official from Songadh police station.

The woman was targeted in a public place when she was going home on a two-wheeler with her daughter, the police official said. One of the attackers, identified as Sobhna Gamit, accused Urmila of having illicit relations with her husband.

The men who accompanied Sobhna, including her son, hit Urmila with a hockey stick, causing a fracture in her left arm and injuries in her waist and head, the police said. They also snatched her gold pendant and fled, the police said.

Urmila was taken to a local hospital. On her complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested one accused, the official added. PTI COR KA NR