Gujarat: Youth Cong holds protests over 2021 heroin seizure at Mundra port

Bhuj (Guj), Nov 28 (PTI) Nearly 40 Youth Congress workers were detained near Mundra town in Gujarat's Kutch district for staging a protest against the Adani Group over the seizure of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore from the port in 2021.

In September that year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2,988 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore from two containers at Mundra port, which is operated by Adani Group.

"We have detained nearly 40 Youth Congress workers and leaders for holding protests on the road without police permission. They were released later. Those detained included Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress chief Harpalsinh Chudasama," Mundra police station inspector Rakesh Thummar said.

The protesting Youth Congress functionaries, in a release, alleged drugs were being smuggled into Gujarat by the BJP government and Adani group.

Chib alleged the BJP government is ruining the youth of not only Gujarat but the entire country.

"Today's youth do not need drugs, but jobs. The BJP government is ruining the youth by bringing drugs worth crores from abroad. Bharat Mata's image is getting tarnished due to Adani, which has become a symbol of corruption," Bhanu told a gathering in Mundra. PTI COR PJT BNM