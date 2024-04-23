Gujarati version of BJP manifesto launched; party unveils 3 promotional campaign songs

Gandhinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) A Gujarati version of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls was released here on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of voting in the state, where a party candidate has already been elected unopposed.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil released the manifesto, which outlines the party's programmes and promises to voters.

The BJP's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', was unveiled in New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just ahead of the first phase of polling on April 19.

Along with the Gujarati translation of the pre-poll document, CM Patel and Paatil also unveiled three promotional songs praising the BJP government at the Centre and Modi.

These songs will be played during the BJP's poll campaign in Gujarat where voting for 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 7 in a single phase, said a party release.

On the occasion, Patel and Paatil flagged off a specially-designed vehicle, named "Modi's Guarantee Chariot", which will show short video clips and BJP's promotional songs on a large LCD screen to people.

These vehicles will roam in different parts of the state ahead of the polls to inform people about the works done by the government and appeal to them to vote for the saffron party, said the release.

A total of 265 candidates are in the fray in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, an election official said on Monday.

BJP candidate from Surat Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed on Monday. He was declared the winner from the seat after the Congress contestant's candidacy was rejected and other candidates withdrew from the race.

Prominent candidates in the fray are Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Gandhinagar) and his cabinet colleagues Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar) and Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot). PTI PJT RSY