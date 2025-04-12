Gujarati weekly Chitralekha turns 75: Shah hails its dedication to literature, commitment to society

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Only a magazine driven by purity of purpose, dedication to literature and desire to solve the problems of society can maintain a connection with its readers like the popular Gujarati weekly 'Chitralekha', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Speaking at an event to mark the weekly's 75th anniversary, he said an awakened magazine has its impact on society in many ways.

In order to continue the literary journey and also keep Gujarati literature alive in this English-speaking era, the need for Chitralekha is greater today than when it was founded by Vaju Kotak in 1950, Shah said.

"It is rarely possible to maintain such a connection with readers. This happens only when there is no thought of profit, when there is purity of purpose, dedication to literature, and a desire to solve the problems of society. And all this is in Chitralekha," said Shah, who called himself an avid reader of the weekly.

In 75 years of its existence, Chitralekha reflected Gujarat's literature, social life and problems as well as that of the country and society, he said.

"To fearlessly depict all the problems of society, and not only raise questions but also to give suggestions on solutions. I remember very well that during the reservation movement in Gujarat, when society was in turmoil, Chitralekha held the torch of uniting society," he said.

"Literature can never progress without the support of society. It is the responsibility of the people of Gujarat, lakhs of readers, to keep Gujarati magazines alive," he asserted.

Shah said he has witnessed many changes but the one aspect that remained constant was the arrival of Chitralekha, which through its continuous efforts has maintained unmatched credibility.

Gujarati magazines have played a big role in nation building, Shah said citing examples of 'Buddhi Prakash', 'Satya Vihar' and 'Nav Jeevan'.

Praising Chitralekha's columnist, humourist, writer and playwright Tarak Mehta, Shah said even the dullest person would come out laughing after meeting him.

"Tarakbhai would make all Gujaratis forget their woes in just four pages. He made people laugh. He rose above his life to ensure society forgets its sorrows. For a long time, Tarak bhai did this through the medium of Chitralekha," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister recalled several special editions of Chitralekha, especially on the Narmada project, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and those on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. PTI KA BNM