Gujarat's agri success a model for other states: PM's principal secretary

Anand, Sep 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra on Wednesday praised Gujarat's agriculture sector for transitioning from a subsistence-based economy to a diversified and market-oriented one over the past 25 years.

Mishra emphasised that Gujarat's agricultural success is a model for other states.

Addressing an event to mark the foundation day of the Agro-Economic Research Centre (AERC) at Sardar Patel University in Anand district, Mishra underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural practices for long-term productivity and environmental health.

He advocated for strategies such as soil testing, conservation tillage, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as remote sensing, GPS, drones, and AI to optimise agricultural operations, a state government release stated.

Mishra encouraged the use of renewable energy and the production of bio-energy from agricultural residues, said the release.

On tackling climate change challenges, Mishra called for adopting climate-smart practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience, alongside timely weather advisories for farmers.

He stressed the necessity of investing in agricultural research, particularly in developing climate-resilient crops, efficient water use, and innovative fertilisers.

Mishra also mentioned significant changes in land use in Gujarat, crop patterns, irrigation methods, technology adoption, market dynamics and rural socio-economic structures.

He highlighted the growth of the agriculture and allied sector in Gujarat at 9.7 per cent CAGR compared with the national average of 5.7 per cent, primarily driven by allied sectors.

Mishra also discussed Gujarat's success in empowering farmers through technology. He cited initiatives like Krishi Mahotsav and Soil Health Card for contributing to impressive agricultural growth.

He noted Gujarat was the first state in India to introduce soil health cards, which have played a crucial role in soil health management, the release stated.

Highlighting the state's advancements in high-yielding varieties and biotechnology, Mishra mentioned Gujarat's significant progress in Bt Cotton adoption which resulted in higher yields and reduced pesticide use, especially in arid regions.

He also praised Gujarat's leadership in organic farming by implementing activities such as seed festivals, organic food festivals, and biennial conventions of organic farmers.

More recently, the state has embraced natural farming practices. Mishra hailed Gujarat's successful cooperative models in the dairy sector that have added value to agri-produce and played a crucial role in developing the horticulture sector, the release stated.

On market reforms, Mishra pointed out that Gujarat was among the first states to implement the Model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, allowing farmers to sell produce outside regulated markets.

The state amended the APMC Act in 2007 to incorporate provisions for contract farming, direct marketing, e-trading, and the establishment of farmer markets.

The irrigation coverage in Gujarat, once much lower than the national average, surpassed the national average by 14 percentage points.

The result of all these initiatives has a socio-economic impact on agricultural transformation, Mishra was quoted as saying.

Women 's role in agricultural cooperatives and self-help groups empowered them economically and socially.

He also referenced a NABARD report indicating that Gujarat has over 30,000 food processing units, providing employment to more than one million people, and contributing to rural employment and poverty reduction. PTI Cor PJT PD NSK