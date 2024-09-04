Gujarat's agricultural success example for other states: PK Mishra

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Gujarat's agriculture sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past 25 years, transitioning from a subsistence-based economy to a diversified and market-oriented one, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra said on Wednesday.

Addressing the foundation day of the Agro-Economic Research Centre (AERC) at Sardar Patel University, Gujarat, Mishra said that Gujarat's agricultural success serves as a model for other Indian states.

He said Gujarat’s agriculture and allied sector has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.7 per cent against 5.7 per cent India’s average, primarily driven by allied sectors, according to a statement.

Mishra also lauded Gujarat's success in empowering farmers through technology, citing initiatives like Krishi Mahotsav and the soil health card, which have contributed to impressive agricultural growth.

He noted that Gujarat was the first state in India to introduce soil health cards, which have played a crucial role in soil health management.

Highlighting the state's advancements in high-yielding varieties and biotechnology, Mishra mentioned Gujarat's significant progress in Bt Cotton adoption, leading to higher yields and reduced pesticide use, especially in arid regions.

He also praised Gujarat's leadership in organic farming, with activities such as seed festivals, organic food festivals, and biennial conventions of organic farmers. More recently, the state has embraced natural farming practices.

Mishra underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural practices for long-term productivity and environmental health and advocated for strategies such as soil testing, conservation tillage, and the adoption of advanced technologies like remote sensing, GPS, drones, and AI to optimize agricultural operations.

He encouraged the use of renewable energy and bioenergy production from agricultural residues and called for climate-smart practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience, alongside timely weather advisories for farmers.

Mishra also stressed the need for investing in agricultural research, particularly in developing climate-resilient crops, efficient water use, and innovative fertilizers. PTI GVS MR