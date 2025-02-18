Gujarat's bond with BJP getting stronger by the day: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that Gujarat's bond with the BJP is not only unbreakable but is getting stronger by the day, as the ruling party swept the local body elections in his home state.

Thanking the people of the state, Modi said in a post on X that this is yet another victory for the politics of development.

"It is humbling how the people of Gujarat are time and again reposing their faith in us. These special blessings give us even more energy to work in service of the people," he said.

The prime minister praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for their efforts on the ground, which he said have contributed to this outstanding result.

The ruling BJP swept the local body polls in Gujarat by winning the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) as well as 60 municipalities out of 68 and all three taluka panchayats, where voting was held on February 16.

This time, the BJP has managed to snatch at least 15 municipalities from the Congress in a state where the saffron party has continued its electoral dominance after sweeping the 2022 Assembly polls and winning 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats last year. PTI KR RC