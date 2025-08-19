Gujarat's coastal districts likely to receive very heavy rains; NDRF, SDRF deployed

Ahmedabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Parts of Gujarat were lashed by torrential showers on Tuesday, while coastal districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next two days as authorities devised relief and rescue plans to deal with any emergency situation.

In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said isolated parts in certain districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, especially those located along the coast such as Navsari, Valsad, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath, among others, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers during the next two days.

Accordingly, 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 20 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different districts to meet any emergency situation, a government release said.

Apart from these districts, the IMD has also issued a forecast of moderate to heavy rains across most parts of Gujarat till August 25.

Dwarka and Kalyanpur talukas of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 138 mm and 129 mm rainfall, respectively, in 12 hours between 6 am and 6 pm on Tuesday, data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) showed.

Out of Gujarat's 206 reservoirs, 61 are on high alert, 27 on alert, and 21 on warning level, stated the release.

Necessary guidance and instructions have been issued to nodal officers of all departments to remain alert, it said.

Meanwhile, isolated parts of Gir Somnath received extremely heavy rainfall in 24 hours ended 6 am on Tuesday. Sutrapada taluka of the district received 287 mm rainfall, while Patan-Veraval recorded 144 mm precipitation during the 24-hour period, said the SEOC.

Heavy rainfall also lashed isolated places in Banaskantha,Valsad, Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts besides the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The state has so far received 70 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the SEOC data showed. PTI KA RSY