Gujarat's Lakhpati Didi scheme helps over 5 lakh women

Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Nearly six lakh women across Gujarat have achieved annual incomes exceeding Rs 1 lakh by December 2025 through the state government’s Lakhpati Didi scheme, officials said on Saturday.

“A total of 5.96 lakh women achieved annual incomes exceeding Rs 1 lakh by December 2025 and emerged as Gujarat’s Lakhpati Didis,” said an official release.

The scheme supports rural women associated with self-help groups in undertaking income-generating activities so that their annual income crosses Rs 1 lakh.

They can start businesses in agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts and other locally relevant sectors. Various government schemes provide support in the form of training, financial assistance and market linkages.

Trained Community Resource Persons (CRPs) in the state have identified 10.74 lakh women with the potential to become Lakhpati Didis, according to the official release.

To systematically document details of women’s existing livelihood activities, available resources, expenditure and income, the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has developed a Digital Livelihood Register, it added.

Based on data captured through this platform, identified Lakhpati Didis are being provided need-based support such as skill training, asset creation, financial assistance and marketing linkages, it said.

Kankuben Garva, a resident of Mankuwa village of Kutch district, comes from a family traditionally engaged in handicrafts. Participation in the Saras Mela provided her with a wider platform to showcase Kutch handicraft products, opening up new market opportunities.

With the support of a Rs 1.5 lakh Community Investment Fund and a Rs 4 lakh credit loan, she set up a shop in her village and expanded production by mobilizing women from her self-help group.

Her products are now marketed beyond Gujarat and sold on online platforms such as Amazon. Kankuben currently earns an annual income of over Rs 10 lakh.

Bhavanaben Chaudhary of Varsada village of Banaskantha district has gained recognition as a "Drone Didi" under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana. A graduate, Bhavanaben is engaged in agriculture and animal husbandry. After being selected for the scheme, she received specialised training in pesticide spraying using drones and is now providing services across Kankrej taluka.

While continuing to live and work in her village, Bhavanaben has become a source of inspiration for other women to pursue self-reliance.

Under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, women aged between 18 and 60 years with a minimum qualification of Class 10 are eligible to receive training and work as drone pilots.