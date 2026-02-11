Gujarat's 'mini Kumbh' begins at Bhavnath Mahadev temple in Junagadh

Junagadh, Feb 11 (PTI) Thousands of devotees thronged the city as the annual Mahashivratri fair, known as Gujarat's `mini Kumbh', started at Bhavnath Mahadev temple on Wednesday.

In a grand ceremony attended by spiritual leaders, ascetics and senior officials, a 55-kg flag was hoisted atop the temple, marking the inauguration of the five-day celebrations, a government release said.

The temple is located at the foothills of Mount Girnar, on the banks of the Suvarnarekha river.

Devotees began arriving in the pilgrimage city in large numbers from Tuesday evening. Authorities have made special arrangements for the festival.

Vehicle entry has been restricted from Bhardavav and Girnar gates.

The fair features bhajans, community kitchens, and food stalls serving visitors from across India and abroad.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of nearly 3,500 personnel, including senior officers, State Reserve Police companies, home guards, and Gram Rakshak Dal personnel. The fair grounds have been divided into five zones -- Damodar Kund, Rupayatan, Bhavnath, Girnar, and City Zone.

As many as 570 CCTV cameras and watchtowers have been installed. Authorities are also using drones for surveillance, and a dedicated control room has been set up at Bhavnath police station.

Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick response teams are also on standby, the release said.

For the first time, 800 volunteers are assisting police in crowd management. Parking facilities have been expanded from 8 to 24 points, while 108 ambulances, medical teams, fire brigades, and rescue squads are stationed at strategic locations.

Junagadh Collector Anil Kumar Ranavasiya and Superintendent of Police Subodh Odedera on Tuesday issued instructions to officials for ensuring the security and safety of devotees.

The Mahashivratri Mela, also known as Girnar Maha Shivratri Mela, is one of Gujarat's oldest fairs. PTI KVM PD KRK