Gujarat's Nalsarovar sanctuary has 6.42 lakh birds of 270 species, finds census

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) A census conducted by the Gujarat Forest Department has recorded more than 6.42 lakh birds of 270 species at the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, a world famous Ramsar site located near Ahmedabad, officials said on Wednesday.

The Forest Department's "Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary Bird Census-2026," conducted to monitor avian diversity and population trends, recorded a total of 6,42,232 birds belonging to 270 different species, stated an official release.

To ensure high accuracy of the recent exercise, the entire sanctuary was divided into 50 survey zones, with a dedicated team assigned to each of them to undertake two systematic counts -- in morning and then in evening, it said.

"To maintain the integrity of the data, all collected information was compiled and rigorously verified under the supervision of experienced enumerators to eliminate any duplication before the final analysis and report preparation," according to the release.

The department undertakes this comprehensive bird population estimation exercise at Nalsarovar, the state's largest wetland, every two years.

A large number of migratory birds flock to the sanctuary during winter, with a few resident species spotted at the reserve throughout the year.

"This biennial exercise reinforces Nalsarovar's role as a vital wetland ecosystem and underscores the collective commitment toward the scientific monitoring and conservation of migratory birds in India," stated the release.

A total of 220 bird experts and wildlife enthusiasts participated in the census apart from 12 staff members of the forest department. Notably, 99 local boatmen and guides played a foundational role in the success of this process, stated the release.

The Ramsar Convention designation of Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary in 2012 recognised its ecological importance as a wetland habitat for birds and other wildlife.

The designation provides a framework for conservation and sustainable use of the sanctuary and its surrounding wetlands. It also acknowledges the socio-economic importance of the wetlands to the local communities who depend on them for their livelihoods. PTI KA PD RSY