Gujarat's R-Day tableau on Dhordo tourism village wins first place in people's choice category

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced that the state's tableau on Dhordo tourism village showcased during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi has bagged first place in the people's choice category.

A total of 25 tableaus were presented by the states, Union Territories and various ministries of the country during the parade on the 75th Republic Day.

As per a release issued by the state government, Gujarat's tableau has been ranked number one in the people's choice category for the second year in a row by garnering 32 per cent votes in the public voting conducted through the MyGov platform.

In a post on 'X', the chief minister said, "I am extremely happy to inform you that the Gujarat tableau displayed in the parade organised at Kartvyapath, New Delhi as part of the Republic Day celebrations has bagged the first place in the people's choice category." The Gujarat tableau also bagged second place in the judges' choice category, he said.

The tableau, which was based on the theme 'Dhordo: Global Identity of Gujarat's Border Tourism', covered interesting aspects of the art and culture of Kutch, he said.

"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that the tableau from Gujarat has bagged the first position in the people's choice category for the second year in a row. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had dreamt years ago that the white desert of Dhordo would become a global tourism hub," Patel wrote.

Thanks to the development of Kutch under the guidance of the prime minister, Dhordo was recently adjudged as the "Best Tourism Village" by UNWTO, he said, adding that the tableau reflected various cultural aspects of Kutch, such as Rann Utsav, traditional mud house called as Bhunga and handicrafts.

"Congratulations to the team involved in the production and presentation of this tableau and to all Gujaratis. I also express my gratitude to all the citizens who voted for Gujarat's Tableau..Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat," Patel said in his post. PTI PJT PD ARU