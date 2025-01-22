Gujarat's R-Day tableau to showcase state's rich cultural heritage and development

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The tableau of Gujarat which will be part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi merges the state's rich cultural heritage and development with the nation's growth and progress, officials said Wednesday.

The tableau, themed "From Anartpur to Ektanagar - A Confluence of Heritage and Development" has the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar placed alongside the towering 'Statue of Unity', the world's tallest 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, displaying its "historical legacy alongside contemporary achievements", an official release said.

It also illustrates Gujarat's advancements in sectors such as defence, technology, automobiles and manufacturing, highlighting its role in realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), it said.

The tableau also displays Gujarat's tribal culture with Pithora paintings, and commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the 'Atal Bridge' - a footover bridge on Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, it said.

Besides that, it highlights Gujarat's emerging underwater sports initiatives at Dwarka and Shivrajpur beach.

Among other displays are key Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, such as the C-295 aircraft manufacturing unit of Tata Advanced Systems Limited in Vadodara, and showcases its semiconductor manufacturing initiative and its emergence as an automobile production hub, the release said.

"Enhancing the tableau's visual appeal will be Gujarat's vibrant Maniyara Raas, brought to life with the dynamic rhythm of traditional yet modern Duha music," it said.

The tableau has been produced by the Information Department of the Gujarat government.

This year, a total of 30 tableaus will be featured in the Republic Day parade, including 14 from states and Union Territories, as well as contributions from various central government departments, it said.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. PTI KA PD NP