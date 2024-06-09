Gujarat's representation in Modi govt drops to six in third term from seven earlier

Ahmedabad, Jun 9 (PTI) The number of Gujarat MPs who were inducted into the Narendra Modi government on Sunday came down from seven in the second term to six.

While Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya and S Jaishankar were sworn in as cabinet ministers for the second consecutive time, the new entrants in the list are state BJP chief and Navsari MP CR Paatil as well as party president and Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat JP Nadda along with Bhavnagar MP Nimuven Bambhaniya.

Rajkot MP Parshottam Rupala, who was a minister in the previous government, has been dropped. He was at the centre of a controversy over a remark which enraged the Khastriya/Rajput community during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

As three-term Rajya Sabha member, Rupala had served as minister in both the previous Modi governments. He was the Union minister of state for agriculture, farmers welfare and panchayati raj between 2016 and 2021. From July 2021, he was Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

Devusinh Chauhan, MP from Kheda, was also dropped this time. He had previously served as Union minister of state for communication.

Mahendra Munjpara, who had served as the minister of state for women and child development in the previous government, was not given a ticket by the party to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Darshana Jardosh, the minister of state for railways and textiles in the second Modi government, did not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.