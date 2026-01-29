Gujarat's Republic Day tableau wins Popular Choice Award for 4th time in a row

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Gujarat's tableau in the Republic Day parade has secured the first rank in the Popular Choice category for the fourth time in a row, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Thursday.

The theme of the tableau was `Mantra of Swadeshi-Self-Reliance-Freedom: Vande Mataram'.

"It is a matter of great joy that Gujarat's tableau has created history by securing the first rank in the Popular Choice Award category for the fourth consecutive year...," Patel wrote in X.

The tableau, which highlighted the contribution of freedom fighters from the state, was highly appreciated by the people, the chief minister added.

The award will be presented at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in New Delhi on January 30.

In the 74th Republic Day parade (2023), the tableau titled `Clean Green Energy-Powered Gujarat' showcased the state's initiatives to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for maximum use of renewable energy, said an official release.

The theme of the 2024 tableau was `Dhordo: World's Best Tourism Village'. It also won the second place in the Jury Choice category.

In 2025, the tableau titled `From Anartpur to Ektanagar: A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development' again received the Popular Choice Award.

This year's tableau, presented by the Gujarat State Information Department, depicted the journey from the freedom revolution -- born out of the synergy of Vande Mataram and the Swadeshi Movement -- to the Swadeshi mantra of self-reliance given by PM Modi, the release said.

In the online voting conducted by the Ministry of Defence on the MyGov portal from January 26 to January 27, Gujarat's tableau remained in the lead from the very first hour and won the first place in the People's Choice category by securing 43 per cent of votes. Uttar Pradesh, which stood second, received 9 per cent of the votes. PTI KVM PD KRK