Gulf Air increases number of flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Bahrain

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (PTI) Travelling to Bahrain from the international airport here is set to become more convenient with Gulf Air increasing its flights to the west-asian nation, TIAL said on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), in a Facebook post, said that Gulf Air was now offering seven weekly flights from the airport here to Bahrain from Sunday.

The number of flights were increased considering the demand of expatriates in southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it said.

It said that the airline has increased its number of flights to Bahrain from 4 to 7.

There will be two flights on Mondays and Tuesdays and one each on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. PTI HMP ADB