Gulmarg attack: Intense search op launched, Army says focus on dismantling terror ecosystem

Srinagar/Udhampur, Oct 25 (PTI) Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation along the Line of Control, deploying drones and helicopters to trace terrorists who killed two soldiers and as many porters in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir, with Army emphasising the focus in on dismantling the terror ecosystem.

Advertisment

The combing and search operation began along the LoC and the area near the attack site, but widened to cover the hinterland by the evening, the officials said.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar said the Unified Headquarters discussed the spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting in Srinagar and formulated a strategy, with focus on dismantling the entire terror ecosystem.

The routes around the site of the attack was closed and the Gondola ropeway service at the resort town was also shut for a few hours as a precautionary measure, even though tourist movement towards the ski-resort was going on smoothly.

Advertisment

Ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said attacks like these would continue until India and Pakistan found a way to be friends.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps and paid floral tributes to the slain soldiers and porters who were killed in the attack on Thursday.

The terrorists had ambushed a vehicle of the force six km from the tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. They opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area when it was headed for the Nagin post in Affarwat range.

Advertisment

In his media briefing in Udhampur, Lieutenant General Kumar on Friday said the Unified Headquarters has formulated a strategy to deal with such attacks.

"The core of this strategy is to strengthen the relationship between citizens and soldiers while encouraging nationalist and mainstream narratives, particularly among youths," he told the press conference.

The focus is on breaking the cycle of violence, dismantling the terror ecosystem, empowering the youth and women, facilitating education, promoting sports, and reviving the region's rich historical and cultural heritage, he said.

Advertisment

"I must assure you that situation is under control," the Army Commander told reporters here.

Senior Army and police officials are overseeing the search operation, with officials saying helicopters and drones have been deployed to help the forces who are also using human and technical intelligence to aid the search operation.

The area is completely dominated by the Army and there were reports recently that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, they said.

Advertisment

The Bota Pathri area was recently opened to tourists.

The prestigious High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), where army personnel are equipped with special training before their deployment in Siachen Glacier, is just a few km from the site of the attack.

NC president Abdullah said such attacks could be stopped only if India and Pakistan mend their relations.

Advertisment

"Such attacks will continue to take place in this state. You know where they (terrorists) come from and it will not stop until some way is found to get out of this trouble. I have been witnessing it for the last 30 years, innocent people are getting killed," Abdullah told reporters.

"We are not going to become a part of Pakistan. So, why are they doing this? To disrupt our future? To make us poorer?" he asked.

The Jammu and Kashmir government gave Rs 6 lakh compensation each to the families of the two porters -- Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad Mir -- killed in the terror attack.

Advertisment

Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa visited the two families and handed over the cheques to them on the directions of the LG, an official spokesman said. PTI SSB AB TIR TIR