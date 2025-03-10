Gulmarg fashion show: Omar says govt had no role, designer duo apologises

Jammu/New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Outrage over a fashion show in Gulmarg found wide echo in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saying his government had no role in the event organised at a private hotel and would not have given its permission even if it was not Ramzan.

At the centre of the controversy over the show, which Kashmir’s chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq dubbed obscene, were designer duo Shivan & Narresh. As the issue over the March 7 fashion walk through the snow meadows in Gulmarg escalated, they expressed deep regret.

The Delhi-based designers, whose full names are Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, had showcased their skiwear collection to mark the 15th anniversary of their label.

“Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments.

"Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful," the designers said in a statement on Sunday night.

The apology did little to assuage the anger.

A day after Abdullah asked for a report on the matter, he said in the assembly that those who organised the fashion show had not applied their mind, shown disregard to public sentiment and paid no attention to where it was happening and its timing.

“Some people are saying that such a show should not have happened in the month of Ramzan. After what I have seen, I am of the opinion that it should not have taken place any time of the year,” he said.

Making a statement in the House after the Question Hour which was disrupted for the first nearly half-hour over the issue of the fashion show and three civilian killings in Billawar area of Kathua district, the chief minister said the “disappointment and concern” of the members are genuine.

He also said if permission had been been sought from the government, it would not have been given. “If law has been violated, strict action will be taken.” "It was a private party, organised at a private hotel and distributed invitations privately. No permission was sought from the government, no money was taken from the government, no government infrastructure was used and no government official was present in the event,” the chief minister said.

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said the event “descended into an indecent spectacle” and that too during Ramzan.

“Deeply troubling to witness vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg… It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values,” she said in a post on X.

The issue had its inevitable political fallout.

Hitting out at the government, the former chief minister said it cannot simply absolve itself of responsibility by labelling the show a private affair.

“Shrugging off accountability could pave the way for more such events, ultimately inflicting severe damage on our culture and society,” she said.

PDP leader and Mehbooba's daughter Ilitija Mufti echoed her and said the chief minister himself holds the portfolio of the tourism department and obviously, without his knowledge such events cannot happen.

"If he is saying he has no knowledge it is also wrong why he had not been informed. But if he had knowledge and allowed it during this sacred fasting month of Ramzan, he and his government had to take the responsibility because it had happened under their nose. He (CM) knows how our sensibilities are,” she said at a press conference.

Farooq Ahmed Shah, the ruling National Conference MLA from Gulmarg, was scathing in his criticism of the fashion show and said the government had taken serious note of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

“We emphasize the importance of respecting the beliefs and sentiments of all communities and religions. Such events are unacceptable and must not be repeated in the future,” he said.

As pictures and videos from the event flooded social media platforms showcasing the designs, some featuring scantily clad men and women, many spoke out.

"Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people,” the Mirwaiz said on X on Sunday.

“How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people?" he asked.

Abdullah took cognisance of the post and responded, “The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month.” He added that his office was in touch with the local authorities and he had asked for a report to be submitted within 24 hours.

Many others also articulated their objections.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat described the event as an attempt to demolish the moral, religious and ethical values of Kashmir.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi nude men and women walking on snow. Will Tourism Deptt, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he asked in a post on X.

In the chorus of condemnation, there were few voices who spoke up in defence of the designers.

“The objection to a fashion show held in Gulmarg demonstrates the prevalence of a medieval mindset in Kashmir,” said one social media user on X.

“Government more offended by a fashion show in Gulmarg than targeted killings of innocent people in Billawar. Talk about misplaced priorities,” added another.

Shivan & Narresh are known for their luxe resort and swimwear fashion. Their collection is available across stores in many metros.