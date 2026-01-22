Gulmarg, other areas in Kashmir receive fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and a few other areas in the Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall on Thursday with high-speed winds sweeping Srinagar and other plains, officials said.

Fresh snowfall started in Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on late Thursday evening, the officials said, as a strong western disturbance made an impact in Jammu and Kashmir.

While a couple of inches of fresh snow has accumulated in the resort, moderate snowfall was going on when last reports came in.

Other areas, especially the higher reaches, in Kupwara, Baramulla and Shopian also received fresh snowfall, the officials added. Many areas in the plains of the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains, which continued till last reports, the officials said.

They said strong, high-speed winds swept many places of Kashmir, including Srinagar.

Trees have been uprooted at many places, while electricity was snapped in such areas as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department had said widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is expected, including in the plains of the valley, with heavy falls at a few places.

It said the main activity of the weather system would occur on Friday as another western disturbance is expected to affect the region on January 26.