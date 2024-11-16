Gulmarg receives season's first snowfall, rains lash Kashmir plains

Srinagar: Gulmarg, a tourist destination in Kashmir popular for skiing, received the season's first snowfall on Saturday, while rains lashed the plains, officials said.

The snowfall began early in the morning and continued intermittently, blanketing the meadows of the destination with about an inch of snow, they said.

Several other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Gurez in Bandipora district, Machil in Kupwara, Mughal Road in Shopian, and other locations, also recorded fresh snowfall, the officials added.

Meanwhile, many parts of the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rainfall, they said.

The meteorological department said the weather is expected to improve by the afternoon.

According to the Met Office, the weather will remain generally dry from November 17 to 23 and on November 24, light rain or light snow is likely at isolated places in the higher reaches.