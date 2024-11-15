Gun fired in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri; investigation underway

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Gunshots were fired in Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi, police on Friday said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm Thursday.

A team responded to a PCR call made by Bijinder, a 45-year-old local resident, an officer said.

Police from the spot collected two shells, one of which appeared to be a misfire, the officer said.

The complainant alleged that a group of local boys from the C block came there and one of them opened fire, police said.

The motive behind the firing is believed to be a dispute between two groups.

Police booked a case and are investigating the matter. PTI BM VN VN