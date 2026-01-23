Gunbattle between security forces, Maoists in Jharkhand forest day after 16 killed

Chaibasa, Jan 23 (PTI) Exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists was underway on Friday at Saranda forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where 16 rebels were killed, police said.

Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 2.35 crore on his head, was among the 16 Maoists killed in the forest's Kiriburu area on Thursday. While Jharkhand had put a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, Odisha had announced Rs 1.2 crore and the anti-terror agency NIA Rs 15 lakh, they said.

Five women were also among those killed in the operation by the CRPF's CoBRA unit, which specialises in jungle warfare, and the state police. Around 1,500 security personnel are engaged in the fighting as the Centre's deadline of March 31 for ending Left-Wing Extremism in the country approaches.

"Exchange of fire between the security forces and Maoists is continuing. We are holding that area," IGP (Operations) Michael Raj S told PTI.

Raj, who is also the state police spokesperson, said it is one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in the state.

The operation started on Tuesday, a day after CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh met senior officers in Chaibasa, the district headquarters, to chalkout a strategy following a tip-off about the presence of Anal and his squad in the Saranda forest. However, the gunfight began on Thursday morning, after the two sides encountered each other, officials said.

Security forces have been on the hunt for Anal, a central committee member of the proscribed armed group who had been active since 1987, for decades. He was involved in the attack on a CISF camp in Bokaro on March 3, 2006, in which five personnel were killed and two injured.

He was also involved in the killing of five security personnel at Kukru Haat in Seraikela-Kharswan district in June 2019, and the looting of 5 ton explosives, meant for mining, in Odisha in May, 2025.

Another top Maoist killed in the encounter was Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) member Anmol alias Sushant, who was wanted in 149 cases and carried a cumulative reward of Rs 90 lakh, officials said.

Other Maoists killed in the operation included regional committee member Amit Munda, carrying a bounty of Rs 62 lakh and wanted in 96 cases, sub-zonal committee members Pintu Lohar, who was wanted in 47 cases and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, and Laljeet alias Lalu, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.

Area committee members Rajesh Munda, Bulbul Alda, Babita and Purnima were also neutralised, officials said.

Kolhan and Saranda are considered the last strongholds of Maoists in Jharkhand.

More than 11,000 Maoists have been arrested, around 250 killed and over 350 surrendered before security forces in the state till last year, officials said. PTI NAM SOM