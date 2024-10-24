Gunfight between Naxals, security personnel in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 24 (PTI) A gun battle took place between security personnel and Naxals in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel launched a search operation in a forest near Tarwadih in Chatarpur police station area, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

On seeing the approaching security personnel, Naxals belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) opened fire at them, to which the security personnel retaliated, leading to a gunfight, the officer said.

The gunfight continued for around half an hour, following which the Naxals managed to escape into dense forest, she said, adding no casualty has been reported yet.

Several items used by the Naxals were left behind by them, the officer said, adding a massive search operation has been launched to nab them.

The SP said anti-Naxal operations are underway in the affected areas in the district in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. PTI COR BS ACD