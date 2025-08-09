Gunfight between security forces, insurgents in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 9 (PTI) A gunfight broke out between insurgents and the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Suspected Naga insurgents opened fire, targeting the Assam Rifles camp at Noglo near Lazu between 3 am and 4 am, they said.

Tirap's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya said the Assam Rifles personnel retaliated with light machine guns, which prompted the attackers to flee.

No casualty or damage has been reported, he said.

"The situation is normal and there's no need to panic. We are assessing the situation," he added. PTI CORR SOM