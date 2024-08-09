National

Gunfight breaks out in Manipur's Tengnoupal district: N Biren Singh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh gives his best wishes to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu as he speaks with the media ahead of her competition at the Paris Olympics, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File image)

Imphal: Gunfight broke out between armed militant groups in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Friday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Security forces have been rushed to the area to contain the situation, he told the assembly.

Both the militant groups belonged to the same community, he added.

Singh said that on Thursday armed men fired on a team of labourers when they went to assemble a pre-fabricated house for the deployment of CRPF near Torbung in the Bishnupur district.

Security forces also retaliated and firing continued for 30 minutes, but no casualties were reported, he said.

The situation is at present normal, he said.

N Biren Singh Manipur firing Tengnoupal Manipur Tengnoupal Killings Tengnoupal Gunfight
Subscribe