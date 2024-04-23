Gunfights break out between village volunteers in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 23 (PTI) Gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in Imphal West district of ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Monday evening, police said.

No casualties were reported so far in the incidents but sophisticated firearms were being used in the gun-battles by both sides, a police officer said.

Heavy exchanges of fire were reported in Awang Sekmai and neighbouring Luwangsangol villages when a group of village volunteers descended in the area from the hills of Kangpokpi district and opened indiscriminate fire on positions of the rival groups, prompting retaliation, he said.

Panic-striken villagers fled to safer places and took shelter in local community halls, the police officer said.

Sporadic firing continued till this report was being filed and additional security forces were being rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he added.

Over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjacent hills-based Kukis since May last year. PTI COR ACD