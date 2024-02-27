Gunmen attack police officer's residence in Imphal

Imphal, Feb 27 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants on Tuesday night fired several rounds at the residence of the additional superintendent of police (operations) at Wangkhei in Imphal, officials said.

Advertisment

They also ransacked the house and at least four vehicles parked on the premises were damaged in the firing.

"Unidentified men forcibly broke open the main gate of the residence of M Amit Singh and started vandalising the house," a police officer said.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisment

"We tried to talk to the armed men after they entered, but all of a sudden they started firing at the vehicles and properties. So we had to rush inside and lock ourselves," M Kulla, father of the police officer said.

Additional forces of state and central forces have been rushed to the incident site.

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. PTI COR NN