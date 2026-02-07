Gunmen loot jewellery shop, open fire in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag; one injured

Hazaribag, Feb 7 (PTI) Three armed miscreants looted jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh and cash from a shop in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district and allegedly opened fire while fleeing, leaving one person critically injured, police said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am on Friday at the jewellery shop under Barkagaon police station limits, they said.

“The miscreants entered the shop, overpowered the owner and looted jewellery and cash. When locals tried to stop them, they opened fire, in which one person suffered bullet injuries,” SP Anjani Anjan said.

The injured has been identified as Sudhir Soni (40). He was initially taken to Barkagaon Community Health Centre and later shifted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Hazaribag, where his condition is stated to be critical, Anjan said.

Police have launched an investigation, and are conducting raids at several locations after cordoning off the area. CCTV footage from the vicinity is also being collected to identify and nab the culprits, officials said. PTI CORR RPS RBT