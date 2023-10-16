Gunmen loot mobile shop in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Two armed men looted cash and mobile phones from a shop in Shahdara's M S Park area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday, they said.

Two employees were present at the mobile shop when the two accused brandishing pistols entered and decamped with half a dozen mobile handsets and Rs 2 lakh cash kept in the drawer, a police official said.

The matter was reported to the local police and further investigations are underway, the officials said. PTI ALK NSD NSD