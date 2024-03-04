Gunpowder, detonators recovered in Assam's Cachar

Silchar (Assam), Mar 4 (PTI) A huge quantity of ammunition, including gunpowder, has been recovered from Cachar district of Assam, police said on Monday.

A joint team of police and the army recovered the ammunition buried near a pond inside the campus of a house at Rajghat village in Dholai area on Saturday evening, an official said.

"With prior information, police and the army raided the house yesterday and recovered 13 kg of gunpowder and 2,900 detonators," he said.

The team, however, could not arrest the owner of the house as he fled from the place before police reached, the official said.

"The owner of the house was in jail in a drug-related case, and has been linked with the drug racket since 2015. He operates a gang," he added.

Further investigation is underway.