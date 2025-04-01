Gunshots fired in J-K's Kathua during search for terrorists, night cordon laid

Jammu, Mar 31 (PTI) A police team came under fire from terrorists in a combing operation in Kathua district Monday night, an officer said.

The operation is still underway in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt, an officer said.

This is the third such confrontation in the past eight days.

In the wake of the violent encounter, a night cordon has been laid to ensure that the three terrorists trapped in the forest do not escape, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised, as he urged the people living near the border to report any suspicious activities.

"The operation is ongoing, and as long as there is even one terrorist left, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will persevere in its mission. Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma told reporters in Reasi.

Security forces have intensified their search for the three, bolstered by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs.

The areas under search comprise the forest belts of Rui, Juthana, Ghati, and Sanyal in the Rajbagh region, as well as parts of Billawar.

On Sunday night, three men dressed in black robes and carrying bags entered the house of Shanker in Rui village and asked for water from a lone elderly woman.

"The three came to my house. I was alone. They asked me for water. I gave it to them and ran to another room out of fear," the woman told reporters at her house.

"Before they escaped, they forcibly entered the kitchen, even when I forbade them, took away rotis and sabzi, and vanished into the forest," she said. She said they tried to give her money — two Rs 500 notes. "I refused, and they took it back and left." Forces have detained six individuals after receiving fresh reports of suspected movement of the escaped terrorists, officials said.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed, while three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on March 27 in a gunfight in a forest area of the Sanyal belt of Kathua.

On March 23, terrorists and police had a face-off in the Nursery area near the International Border. The former managed to pull an escape.

Security agencies said the six detained may have provided food, shelter, and guidance to the escaped terrorists.

All six belong to the family of Mohammad Latief, an overground worker currently in jail under the Public Safety Act, for helping terrorists in Malhar during an attack on an Army truck last year. Six soldiers were killed in that attack.

Slain terrorist Abu Tala is believed to have also stayed at Latief's house.

Security forces on Monday also launched search operations in the Samba sector near the International Border, as well as in Reasi and Udhampur districts.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat said they have maintained a defensive position.