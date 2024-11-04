Gunshots fired outside 2 shops in Delhi's Alipur, Nangloi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Two shooting incidents took place in the national capital on Monday, police said. There were no reports of any injuries in either of them.

They said three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at a property dealer's shop in outer-north Delhi's Alipur area and fled the spot.

The other incident occurred in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, according to police.

They said the target in the second case was a furniture shop.

Police sources said the shooters in Nangloi left behind a chit with the name of gangster Ankesh Lakra scribbled in it, along with a ransom demand. PTI BM BM IJT IJT