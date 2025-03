Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Mar 15 (PTI) Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle fired gunshots in the air outside Balmik Sabha district youth president Rishu Aadia's Sukhdev Nagar residence, police said on Saturday.

No one was hurt in the incident, they said.

Police said they have recovered two empty cartridges from the spot.

An investigation is underway and police are scanning CCTV footage, they said. PTI COR CHS RUK RUK